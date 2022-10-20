Sprint by champions of the institute including Fonzaso and Lamon with the intervention of the sprinter Manuela Levorato to convey the values ​​of sport and the importance of physical education. But the concepts are also liked by the Municipality, which wants to make them concrete with the construction of a small athletics facility in the park outside the school in Fonzaso, which will be essential to strengthen the sports direction of the institute. There will be a 100-meter straight track, a long jump hole, a shot put platform and two multipurpose fields for team sports, to be made available to students for hours of outdoor physical activity. . Then you could also think of an afternoon use open to sports associations.

Manuela Levorato, holder of the Italian record in the 100 flat meters for 21 years, spoke to the students of the second classes at a meeting organized by the vicar of the school Miriam Toigo, in collaboration with Stefano Corte and Luigi Gorza. At the end, the participants moved outside to carry out physical activity with the champion, in the area where the Municipality has planned the project.

“There is a feasibility study done by the previous administration and that we intend to carry out,” says Fonzasino Mayor Christian Pasa. “The Municipality alone is unable to bear the cost and in the last two years has already participated in tenders, without being able to get far enough in the ranking, but we hope to make it on the next attempt”, raises the mayor. “The economic framework of the last project made is 500 thousand euros, which we have reduced a bit compared to the initial figures to try to reach the financing,” he explains.

«They are important events of this kind where an athlete of national level comes to see a school in a small municipality, because in a small municipality a school is set up that is rare even in Veneto and can offer something unique. It gives us visibility, testifying that it is worth investing in a plant of this type ». Manuela Levorato, multiple medal winner in international competitions, told the students about her life as an athlete, capturing the attention of the young people around the values ​​of sport. Tenacity and commitment, lifestyle and nutrition, respect for the rules, sacrifices to improve, solidarity, sensitivity and social commitment, sport as a factor for self-esteem, the relay as a passage of symbolic witness.

The manager of the sports school office in the Belluno area, Cristina Sattin, and the head teacher Renzo Menichetti also brought their greetings.