Lazio is the team that runs the most in Serie A after the first 10 days. The many kilometers covered are among the secrets of the excellent start to the season of Maurizio Sarri’s team, stopped by Udinese after four consecutive victories in the championship. The biancocelesti cover an average of 112,422 kilometers per game and in the middle of the field they have the best runner of this Serie A: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with an average of 11,811 kilometers per game. Important numbers, considering that the Biancocelesti are also involved in Europe. Following the athletic part are Alessandro Fonte (historical Lazio coach), Davide Ranzato and Fabio Losi.

