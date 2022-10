He had said it, not even three months ago, before leaving Parliament as prime minister. “Goodbye, baby”, such as Terminator II. Or, like the Roman dictator “Cincinnato, I go back to my plow”. Here you are, Boris Johnson now he could really go back to Downing Street. Right now he’s on vacation in the Caribbean with his wife Carrie Symonds, but London’s temptation is now that the former prime minister can return to Number 10.