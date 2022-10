“The space walk was a very intense experience from many points of view, especially challenging from a physical point of view: the Russian suit is very stiff and it is tiring to work inside. From a mental point of view, however, I was very prepared and I felt at ease from the first moment “so Samantha Cristoforetti, who returned to Earth a few days ago and protagonist in the ESA press conference in the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, recounts the highlight of her 168-day mission.

