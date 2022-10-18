Do you want to advertise on this site?

There is also the Poliambulanza Foundation of Brescia among the 25 finalists, including four from Lombardy, for the prize Lean Healthcare Award 2022, the Oscars of healthcare. It is a recognition for the best innovations in the field of health and service to the citizen. The other three structures in our region that are candidates for the final award ceremony are the Asst Nord Milano, the Irccs Foundation of the National Cancer Institute of Milan and the Humanitas Research Hospital of Milan.

The entities were chosen from 92 public and private companies who participated in the competition with over two hundred projects that look beyond the main frontiers of current medicine, proposing cutting-edge solutions. To give some examples: oncological television to avoid unnecessary travel for the seriously ill, the study of a new algorithm for planning oncohematology patients, penitentiary telemedicine, the creation of a company network for abdominal surgery.

All based on the «Lean» method, that is to say efficiency of existing resources and waste reduction. A few more steps for the final sprint: on October 27 the finalists will be further selected and then awarded on November 10 at the Palazzo Esposizioni in Rome.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

breaking latest news © www.giornaledibrescia.it