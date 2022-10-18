Gaia is no longer in the skin. He saw them there, a stone’s throw from her, he heard them talking to each other and cheering on the bench, then he saw them return to the field and put a playoff team underneath. They were his champions, today they are his heroes. If she isn’t the amulet of Nutribullet’s first victory at Palaverde …

Gaia Coletti is 10 years old, she lives in Vittorio Veneto and she was the first winner of the “TvB Experience” contest, organized by la Tribuna in collaboration with Treviso Basket to make one of our readers experience a match to remember at Palaverde.

She was chosen in February 2020, but then Covid had arrived, with lockdowns, red zones, restrictions and masks. But we hadn’t forgotten about her, not even for a moment. And now that you can go back to the court, to cheer more than ever, it was her turn, it was her exclusive day.

A fantastic experience with Nutribullet Treviso Basket

She arrived at Palaverde in time, practically an hour and a half before the national anthem. Welcomed by Simone Fregonese, TvB communication manager, she literally took the field with her champions, entering the parquet with them in the warm-up phase. A unique emotion, she is so small in the midst of the giants, with Captain Ale Zanelli immediately taking her under her protective wing.

Gaia with her father Michele

«She was thrilled, her hands were shaking», Says father Michele, who was at his side,« he showed me, ‘Papa look at my hands’. She is shy of her, she was very excited, she took the field with Zanelli, she always accompanied her ».

At the same time Dad Michele was running out of cell phone battery on the sidelines, while his little daughter was coming donated a TvB t-shirt. Pure Soko was intrigued to see them there on the bench… Then the match began: Gaia on the pitch with the players for the national anthem. She lined up, as if she were one of them. Well, she basically was.

Then the match began, and she was on the sideline, next to the bench: «It’s a different experience», continues her father, «during the timeouts we saw the coach say ‘this is what I want’. You understand the work they do during the week that does not always succeed, or if it succeeds it is perfect».

Gaia with Ike Iroegbu, to cheer despite the injury

Gaia with her father Michele Coletti joking on the bench

Michal Sokolowski with Gaia: his daughter has the same name

Gaia, throughout “her” Sunday at Palaverde, was in seventh heaven. “She got hooked on seeing Space Jam. We were in Piazza San Tomaso on the day of the promotion, she went to do the carousels, from the following year she asked me to go to a game and the first of us together was TvB-Reyer, with our victory. He had learned the choirs and wanted the banner “Treviso is here”. Everyone knows it when cornering. On Sunday evening she told me “now I’m not afraid anymore, they are tall but not as I thought”. He was crazy ».

Come partecipare a TvB Experience

Do you want to experience a spectacular day like that of Gaia? Thanks to the Tribuna you can do it. In fact, TvB Experience does not stop there. Our contest restarts immediately, there are two seats on the bench for Nutribullet-Germani Brescia on Saturday 5th November. Let’s change the formula of the game (and maybe we will do it again), asking you to send us a photo of your little fan (strictly under 12) by email to [email protected] with all the basketballs you have availableand let’s see who is the most passionate.

There are two trips in a row, so you have two weeks: there is time until Monday 31 October. A game dedicated to you, an exclusive possibility for an extraordinary day of sport. Which enhances the love for Treviso Basket. –