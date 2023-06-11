Home » Critical threshold for Bursalı Sefa! – Bursa News – Regional News
Critical threshold for Bursalı Sefa!

Critical threshold for Bursalı Sefa!

Ismail-Rabia Harput couple babies Sefa’of SMA Type-2 disease When he was diagnosed, he applied to the governor’s office for gene therapy and applied for the second time. aid campaign started.

For Sefa to live Bursa’As part of the campaigns launched in Turkey, bazaars were organized, iftar meals were organized, while village women sold the bread they made. 45 percent of the money required for Sefa Bebek could be collected.

Mother Rabia Harput stated that they have a 3-month time frame ahead of them; “There is a period of 3 months left for our Sefa to be treated abroad. Sefa is now almost 4 years old. Doctors had to put him in a cast because of the problem in his feet. Our disease is progressing rapidly and relentlessly. Our campaign has 3 months left. We expect support from everyone. He will come to our bazaars “Volunteer We are waiting for “Sisters and Brothers.” As we struggle to keep our child alive, the dollar is running to a record. Now, please hear Sefa’s voice. She is no longer a baby who is aware of everything. This is our last chance. I don’t want to lose my child. I expect you to hold Sefa’s hand for your help. Helping We are at Fomara Şehreküstü Square every day.”

