How much do Silvestre Dangond’s limited edition photographs cost?

News

by admin
‘The portrait of my present’ is the title of the collection photographs, limited edition, of the Vallenato music singer Silvestre Dangondwhich began to be marketed since last Friday, June 10.

The images were taken by the photographer José Vergara, artistically known as Frankie Jazz, and in which the singer tries to personify the characters from the audiovisual saga ‘Star Wars’.

I am a fan of ‘Star Wars’ and I instilled that in my children, I told them that I was a fan of those movies and all the time I dreamed of taking some photos with that outfit“, Silvestre Dangond said.

added: I tried it on (the album) La Novena Batalla, but I went to the military side, then with ‘Gente valiente’, but we did it in a different way and one day when I was in Bogotá I told José that I didn’t want to die without doing the photos of the ‘Star Wars’ outfit and we did it”.

The photographs of ‘The portrait of my present’ They are 60 cm x 40 cm in size with a white border and a price of $1,500,000 eachwhich are offered on the social networks of the vallenato artist.

