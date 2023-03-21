An incredible experience will have a graduate of the institution María Auxiliadora de Santuario, who yesterday traveled to the city of Munich, in Germany, in an exchange to learn the language for 12 months and continue professional studies.

This is Sol Dahiana Cano Toro, who was part of the Risaralda Professional program of the Government in its exchange chapter, in agreement with the BrainStorming group.

According to the Secretary of Education of Risaralda, Leonardo Gómez, in the chapter of exchanges there are five benefited students; these in 2021 were selected and throughout 2022 they studied in the German Colombo to acquire the basic knowledge of the language.

During the exchange, young people will be able to have work, social, commercial and cultural opportunities that these exchanges imply.

For her part, the student said that “the objective of learning German is to reach a B2 or C1 level AND to be able to study there in Germany, thanks to this opportunity I can support my family, I can improve professionally, I can learn many new things in a new country.”