The Lamar Jackson sweepstakes are heating up with new teams reportedly preparing to throw their hat in the ring for a chance to bring the QB over to their roster. One of those teams is the New England Patriots, and Craig Carton asks Victor Cruz whether Bill Belichick could be the perfect pairing for Lamar. Another interested party are the Indianapolis Colts, and Craig even throws out the possibility of the New York Jets taking him on if they miss out on Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.



A MINUTE AGO・The Carton Show・3:50