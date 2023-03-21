Home Sports Lamar Jackson’s interested parties include Colts, Patriots | THE CARTON SHOW
Sports

Lamar Jackson’s interested parties include Colts, Patriots | THE CARTON SHOW

by admin
Lamar Jackson’s interested parties include Colts, Patriots | THE CARTON SHOW

The Lamar Jackson sweepstakes are heating up with new teams reportedly preparing to throw their hat in the ring for a chance to bring the QB over to their roster. One of those teams is the New England Patriots, and Craig Carton asks Victor Cruz whether Bill Belichick could be the perfect pairing for Lamar. Another interested party are the Indianapolis Colts, and Craig even throws out the possibility of the New York Jets taking him on if they miss out on Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

A MINUTE AGO・The Carton Show・3:50

See also  Mbappè show: France and England are in the quarterfinals. But the little ones grow up

You may also like

Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports...

Champions League: Stuttgart volleyball players face a difficult...

Who are the TOP 10 Italian ski influencers?

Euro 2024 in Germany: Can and Ginter are...

Ubs earns 5 billion on the stock market...

The national football team will usher in the...

Marathon match between Geneva/Servette and Lugano

Golf, the 2023 World Championship in Texas: the...

Hertha BSC: Perpetrators sentenced to prison after the...

Serie B: eight players suspended – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy