Yuyao Athlete Li Ling Wins Gold Medal at Hangzhou Asian Games

October 2, Hangzhou – Yuyao athlete, Li Ling, took the spotlight at the women’s pole vault final of the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning the gold medal with a remarkable time of 4.63 meters. Not only did she secure her victory, but also broke the Asian Games record, making it her third consecutive Asian Games title.

Li Ling’s achievement marks a significant milestone for Yuyao athletes, as she became the first athlete from the city to win a gold medal at this year’s Asian Games. This also adds to Ningbo’s impressive gold medal tally, bringing the city’s count to 10.

Li Ling, born in 1989, is an experienced pole vaulter who has been involved in amateur track and field training since 2001. In 2003, she joined the Ningbo Sports Team as an imported athlete for the city.

Her career at the Asian Games began with a silver medal in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. Since then, she has continuously dominated the pole vault event, winning the championship at both the Incheon and Jakarta Asian Games. Her remarkable performances have allowed her to consistently break her own Asian records. Additionally, Li Ling has won the Asian Championships gold medal four times and achieved a commendable sixth-place ranking in the pole vault event at the World Championships.

It is essential to note that all information in this article has been sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network.” Any reproduction of this content without proper permission is strictly prohibited. Media and websites authorized by the respective websites must acknowledge the source as “Source of manuscript: Yuyao News Network.” Any violation will be dealt with according to the law. Moreover, the text, pictures, audio, and video resources used in this article are from the internet and do not necessarily represent the views of this website. The copyright for these resources belongs to the original authors. If there is any infringement of rights, please contact us at 0574-62735052 for prompt verification and necessary action.

As Li Ling continues to make her mark in the world of pole vaulting, she has become an inspiration for aspiring athletes in Yuyao and throughout the region. Her dedication and outstanding achievements showcase the potential of local talent in the sporting arena.

