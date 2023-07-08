Criticism of Ernesto Samper for defending Iván Márquez after his death

Information has recently been maintained on the possible death of Ivan Marquezleader of the Farc dissidents that had control over the illegal armed group known as the Second Marquetalia.

After speculation about the news, there have been hundreds of reactions to the alleged death of the guerrilla leader, to which was added former president Ernesto Samper, who has received countless criticisms for his statements made on his Twitter account. .

“Whether or not the death of ‘Iván Márquez’ is confirmed the unfair treatment they gave him will remain for his history, with the perfidy they set up, the trapping of Santrich and the peace process,” said Samper.

Also read: The message of ‘Timochenko’ after the alleged death of Iván Márquez

After the pronouncement, the criticism that Internet users make of the former president does not stop, this reminding him of the process 8,000 in which the financing of drug trafficking to the Samper campaign was discussed during his period in the most important position in the nation.

“No wonder coming from 8,000 where the Cali Cartel is involved,” commented a user.

Likewise, the rejections against the statements in which various followers of the former president recall the actions of Márquez during the armed conflict in Colombia, and the participation that the dissident had in hundreds of murders and displacements against the civilian population, continue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

