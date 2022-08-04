IVREA

A technical discussion with the Region, RFI and the Municipality of Ivrea. This is requested by the regional councilor Alberto Avetta who, with an interpellation presented at Palazzo Lascaris, asks the Region to play an active role in this very delicate game. “The Piedmont Region must take charge of the alarm launched by the municipal council of Ivrea, which, with an agenda, made a request to abandon the impactful project for the extension of the railway tunnel, necessary for the electrification of the Ivrea section. Aosta of the Turin-Aosta railway line – explains Avetta who is vice president of the Transport Commission -. There are technical traction solutions for totally electric trains, which proceed with battery power in particularly complex sections to electrify, with the double advantage of limiting inconvenience to users and citizens, reducing intervention times and containing the costs of operates, avoiding the expense of electrification in the particularly complex sections to be carried out from a technical point of view. Therefore, the Piedmont Region must take charge of this, asking that all alternative technical solutions be investigated. The Region activates a specific coordination table ».

“The electrification of the Ivrea-Aosta is a very important work, also because it will make it possible to eliminate the passage of diesel engines but intervening on the Ivrea tunnel means upsetting the city traffic for a long time, compromising the Lungo Dora, one of the most spectacular views in Canavese – concludes Avetta -. Today there are new generation trains that can travel that short distance (about 1.15 km) without external power supply. Therefore, the Piedmont Region should investigate this technical possibility, also starting to address crucial issues, such as that of the selective doubling of the Chivasso-Ivrea track and the provision of additional runs between Turin and Ivrea at peak times ». –