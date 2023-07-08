New York Mets Extend Winning Streak to Six Games with Go-Ahead Double in Extra Innings

Title: Mets Extend Winning Streak to Six Games with 7-5 Victory over Padres

San Diego — In a thrilling showdown between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, the Mets emerged victorious with a 7-5 win in the 10th inning. Jeff McNeil’s go-ahead run double on the first pitch of the extra inning sealed the game for the Mets, extending their winning streak to six games.

Facing rookie pitcher Tom Cosgrove, McNeil’s groundout sailed just inside the line past first baseman Jake Cronenworth and into right field, bringing home the automatic runner Marte. Francisco Álvarez continued the momentum with his fourth consecutive single, scoring McNeil, the reigning 2022 National League batting champion.

The Mets’ offensive prowess was on full display throughout the game. Francisco Lindor, who had three hits and three RBIs, played a crucial role in the team’s triumph. Lindor, fresh off his first five-hitter on Sunday, showcased his power by homering off Yu Darvish in the third inning, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead. The blast marked Lindor’s 19th home run of the season. Daniel Vogelbach also contributed with a key RBI single in the first inning and tied the game in the fifth with his third single off Darvish.

The Mets received exceptional performances from their Latin American players. Puerto Rican Lindor impressed with a 5-for-3 performance, scoring two runs and driving in three RBIs. Dominican outfielder Marte also had a productive night, going 5-for-1 with a run scored. Venezuelan catcher Francisco Álvarez shined with a 5-for-4 outing, scoring one run while producing another. Additionally, Luis Guillorme went 2-for-0 for the Mets.

On the Padres’ side, Dominican outfielder Juan Soto went 4-for-1 with a run scored, while fellow Dominican Gary Sánchez recorded a 4-for-1 performance with a run scored. However, Dominican sensation Fernando Tatis Jr. struggled with a 5-for-1 night.

The Mets’ victory showcased their ability to perform in high-pressure situations and extended their winning streak to an impressive six games. With key contributions from McNeil, Lindor, and Álvarez, the team continues to build momentum as they remain focused on their quest for postseason success.

Note: The article content has been slightly edited and rearranged for clarity and concise reporting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

