Home » Croatia coach: We feel proud despite losing the European Nations League final
News

Croatia coach: We feel proud despite losing the European Nations League final

by admin
Croatia coach: We feel proud despite losing the European Nations League final

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said his country could be proud of winning another medal after another painful 5-4 penalty shootout defeat by Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The defeat was a painful blow for Croatia, who were cheered by tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans during a goalless draw in Rotterdam, missing out on another chance of a maiden international trophy after taking silver and bronze medals at the last two World Cups.

“We have medals, one after another, and this is really a huge achievement,” Dalic told reporters.

He added, “It’s great that Croatia achieved three medals, and this shows that we have great capabilities. We are disappointed because of the loss, but we should be proud of what we did.”

Dalic indicated that the future of captain Luka Modric is still ambiguous, after a new impressive performance by the Real Madrid midfielder (37 years).

See also  Two women died in an accident in Valledupar

You may also like

Major fire in Sankt Augustin under control: two...

The flow rate of Dokuzsele Stream has increased...

Online sales increased by 24% in Colombia

There is a large area of ​​strong precipitation...

State Theater Honors | News.at

Many vehicles flooded in Izmir

Government radicalizes as it is left alone: ​​Uribe...

DFB-Pokal: HSV has to go to Essen, Braunschweig...

Elim CAN 2023/J5: sterile victory for Togo against...

This is the most exclusive penthouse in Colombia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy