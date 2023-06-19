Croatia coach: We feel proud despite losing the European Nations League final

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said his country could be proud of winning another medal after another painful 5-4 penalty shootout defeat by Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The defeat was a painful blow for Croatia, who were cheered by tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans during a goalless draw in Rotterdam, missing out on another chance of a maiden international trophy after taking silver and bronze medals at the last two World Cups.

“We have medals, one after another, and this is really a huge achievement,” Dalic told reporters.

He added, “It’s great that Croatia achieved three medals, and this shows that we have great capabilities. We are disappointed because of the loss, but we should be proud of what we did.”

Dalic indicated that the future of captain Luka Modric is still ambiguous, after a new impressive performance by the Real Madrid midfielder (37 years).

