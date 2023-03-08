When CrowdStrike, after years of rising prices, had marked its preliminary peak at 298.48 US dollars in November 2021, there were relatively heavy price losses. It was only in the past year that an orderly downward trend was able to push through further discounts and finally led to a loss at the beginning of this year to a value of just $92.25. Right here CrowdStrike hit horizontal support from 2019 and was able to turn to the upside. The price gains of the last few days even reached the ongoing downtrend and a headstand of $134.96. If enough forces can be mobilized here, an attempt to break out could take place in a few days or weeks.

Share needs to breathe

