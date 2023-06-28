The Russian Defense Minister meets with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow

The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, held a meeting on Tuesday with his Cuban counterpart, Álvaro López Miera, in Moscow.

According to Shoigu, Cuba “has been and continues to be” an essential ally of Russia in the region. “Cuban friends confirmed their relationship with our country, in particular by demonstrating a full understanding of the causes of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine,” he said, adding that relations between the two countries are on the rise.

The Russian minister reiterated that the composition of the Cuban delegation shows Havana’s willingness to “address a wide range of issues in the military and military-technical fields.” “I propose today to substantively discuss all existing and promising cooperation projects in the military field,” he said. with RT

