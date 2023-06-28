They capture gang members of the 18 in Cuscatlán

This morning, during a joint operation between the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the National Civil Police (PNC), they captured terrorist members of the 18 gang, who operated in the department of Cuscatlán.

«One of the victims received blows and threats to make him leave his home, in a period of 3 months. They demanded $1,500 from another victim, in exchange for not taking his life. These events occurred between February and April of this year,” detailed the FGR.

There are six arrest warrants issued by the FGR, who are attributed the crimes of Aggravated Extortion and Limitation of Freedom of Movement, events that occurred in Cojutepeque, La Libertad. Raids were also carried out in Santa Cruz Michapa.

