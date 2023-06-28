Di Mauro new athletic trainer for Asd Ragusa Calcio

With a respectable palmares and with a series of championships won in his career, between Serie D and Lega Pro, Joseph DiMauroborn in 1976, originally from Syracuse, is the new athletic trainer of Asd Ragusa football 1949.

Di Mauro represents, in his field, a primary point of reference for his qualities as well as for his considerable experience. “It is a great satisfaction – underlines Professor Di Mauro – to have been chosen by the blue club. Why in Ragusa there are conditions to do well. From this point of view, the technician is a guarantee. A square like Ragusa has all the credentials to be able to obtain great satisfaction and our goal is precisely this: to do well to try to obtain prestigious results”.

Last season, Di Mauro was in Catania with which he won the Serie D championship. First, seven years with Syracuse with which he won Serie D, C2 and Lega Pro, the latter at the time of Sottil. And, again, he began his career with Nocerina in the 2010-2011 season with which he won the Lega Pro championship and then the following year in Serie B, then with Latina in the 2013-2014 season in Serie B, with Matera in the 2014-2015 season in Lega Pro, with Benevento in the 2015-2016 season promoted from Lega Pro to B, again with Matera in the 2016-2017 season in Lega Pro, with Avellino in the 2019-2020 season in Lega Pros.

