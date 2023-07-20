Crown Castle EPS In Line With Expectations, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. Crown Castle EPS was in line with expectations, revenue beat forecasts

Investing.com – Crown Castle (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.05, in line with analyst estimates of $1.05. Revenue for the quarter was $1.87B versus consensus estimates of $1.86B.

Guidance

Crown Castle forecasts full year 2023 earnings per share of $3.64 versus the consensus of $3.78.

Shares of Crown Castle closed at $113.45, down -9.94% over the past 3 months and down -33.47% over the past 12 months.

Crown Castle has received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 10 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Crown Castle earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Crown Castle’s financial health score is “performing good.”

Check Crown Castle’s recent earnings performance and Crown Castle’s financial data here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

