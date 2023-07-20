The state could invest up to 6.4 billion crowns in National Sports Centers

The NSA emphasized that modern sports infrastructure is essential for the preparation of representatives and talented youth as well as the organization of top international events. He considers it necessary to modernize and complete the existing centers and create new ones so that Czech athletes have conditions comparable to those abroad.

“The unavailability of such sports facilities in the Czech Republic has implications for the high costs of preparing the national sports team abroad, where the availability of such highly modern and necessary sports facilities is easier,” the agency said. The centers should have top-notch conditions for training and regeneration, accommodation and catering should also be part of the complexes.

The approved support of the National Sports Centers is a continuation of the earlier subsidy program of the Ministry of Education, from which, for example, the tennis complex in Prostějov or the Municipal Sports Center in Ostrava were modernized.

The program includes the reconstruction of the Nymburk National Sports Center and the swimming area in Podolí. The Elbe Arena Račice, which is the center of speed canoeing and rowing, should also be modernized. There should be big changes in the area for water slalom in Prague’s Troja, where a new slalom track should be created.

“The current slalom track, built in 1980 by rebuilding a raft culvert, is under the management of the University Sports Club of Prague and does not meet the current requirements for the preparation of the national sports team and the organization of competitions of the highest international level,” the agency commented on the state of the area, where World Cup competitions are regularly held.

The winter sports center will be Harrachov

Harrachov should become the center of winter sports. “Implementation of the plan to build the National Sports Center Harrachov includes the restoration of the area of ​​small and medium-sized bridges (bridges K40, K70 and K90), whose condition is in a state of emergency and their revitalization is absolutely necessary. At the same time, it is envisaged to expand or complete the construction of sports grounds for other skiing disciplines as well,” wrote the NSA. In addition to classic skiing, this Krkonoše resort should also have conditions for downhill skiing and snowboarding.

Investments in National Sports Centers should be gradual. The NSA expects to launch a subsidy program for this purpose in the following year as well. This follows from the sports support action plan for 2024, which was also approved by the government today.

In it, the NSA emphasizes effective financing, wants to develop the sports register and work on the prioritization of sports. It is about to develop a sports evaluation system for more significant support of selected individual and team sports with the aim of ensuring their greater competitiveness at the international level.

The agency also wants to unify the visual identity of the Czech sports team, including the widespread use of the one-word name Česko, or Czechia.

