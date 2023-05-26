Schillaci, enhancing essential personnel for the future NHS – Healthcare

news-txt”>

"The reorganization of the health system cannot do without a strong investment in health personnel, because this must be adequately safeguarded, trained and valued, both from a professional point of view and from an economic point of view. This is a priority commitment to restore attractiveness to the health professions which are an essential lever for the future of health and the nation". This is what Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said when speaking at the second Open Meeting – Major Hospitals underway at the Tor Vergata University of Rome.



Schillaci recalled that “today we are faced with the challenge of restarting after Covid and relaunching the national health service. We must overcome the territorial fragilities and inequalities that are still many; those that the pandemic has highlighted and in some cases exacerbated”.



From this point of view, added the minister, “telemedicine will be able to play a decisive role in providing timely and quality responses to the demand for health services in the area and overcome many inequalities in the offer of services and assistance”, also producing a ” easing the pressure on hospitals and emergency rooms which are often overwhelmed by inappropriate access”.



Overall, concluded Schillaci, it is necessary “to rethink the management and organizational model as a whole, create a virtuous system between public and private, increase the healthcare offer, but above all respond to the needs of prevention, treatment and assistance of all citizens” . (HANDLE).

