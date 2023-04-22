Home » Crushed by a log while cutting plants, dead 32 years old – Emilia-Romagna
Crushed by a log while cutting plants, dead 32 years old – Emilia-Romagna

Crushed by a log while cutting plants, dead 32 years old – Emilia-Romagna

In a wood on the hills of Bettola in the Piacenza area

(ANSA) – PIACENZA, APRIL 21 – A 32-year-old man died this afternoon on the hills of Bettola, in the province of Piacenza. He seems to have been crushed by a large trunk that would have fallen on him while he was cutting some plants in the woods of the area. The 118 air ambulance also intervened on the spot together with the Fire Brigade but there was nothing more they could do for the man. The carabinieri of the Rivergaro station are now reconstructing the dynamics and causes of the tragic accident.

