Darmstadt 98 gets closer to the Bundesliga after beating Karlsruhe

SV Darmstadt 98 took another step towards promotion to the Bundesliga with a home win against Karlsruher SC. There are no longer any chances for the KSC to attack from above.

With the 2:1 (1:1) against Karlsruhe on Friday (April 21, 2023), Darmstadt initially extended its lead in third place and is at least seven points ahead of the relegation place until Saturday.

Darmstadt is about to return to the Bundesliga, from which the club was relegated at the end of the 2016/17 season. Since then, the “Lilies” have established themselves in the 2nd Bundesliga and finished fourth last season. Karlsruhe, on the other hand, will end the season in the middle of the table, the gap to third place is now 15 points.

As in the first leg, Darmstadt turns a deficit against KSC

Darmstadt started powerfully, but Karlsruhe took the lead. In a counter-attack, Paul Nebel put the ball on the right-hand side for Fabian Schleusener, who scored for KSC (11th minute). But Darmstadt showed a reaction to the deficit: Braydon Manu equalized in the 26th minute from twelve meters after Philipp Tietz had put the ball through to him.

Darmstadt took the lead after the break: Fabian Schnellhardt brought a corner into the penalty area, Patric Pfeiffer headed the ball into the middle, where Tietz headed in from four meters (51′). Both teams had chances as the game progressed, but Karlsruhe missed the biggest ones when Philip Heise (69′) and Lucas Cueto (71′) missed their chances. As in the first leg, Darmstadt won after a 0-1 deficit.

Darmstadt’s Braydon Manu (left) in a duel with Karlsruhe’s Marcel Franke (right).

Darmstadt now against Kiel, KSC against Düsseldorf

There are still five game days to go. Darmstadt plays at Holstein Kiel on Sunday (April 30th, 2023, 1.30 p.m.). At the same time, the KSC is required at Fortuna Düsseldorf.