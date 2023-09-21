Cubans Stranded in Mexico Fear Increasing Kidnappings and Dangers on the Journey to the United States

Cuban Migrants Fear Increasing Kidnappings in Mexico as Thousands Remain Stranded

Tapachula, Mexico – Cuban migrants in Mexico are facing a dire situation as they wait to travel to the northern border to enter the United States. With their hopes pinned on reaching the American dream, they now fear an uptick in kidnappings and crimes committed against them while traveling on buses.

Just recently, a Cuban family was kidnapped at the border while waiting for their CBP One appointment. This incident, along with thousands of other Cubans currently stranded in Tapachula, has raised concerns about the safety of migrants attempting to make their way north.

Miladis Calzado, one of the Cuban migrants, spoke to local news outlet Diario del Sur, shedding light on the serious challenges they face when it comes to traveling to Mexico City and subsequently reaching the northern border. “Traveling by bus means exposing ourselves to being kidnapped by some cartel from Mexico or encountering numerous problems along the way,” Calzado revealed.

The risks involved in traveling by road are considerably higher than flying, not to mention the arduous amount of time it takes to reach their destination. Moreover, Cuban migrants have criticized the actions of certain Mexican authorities, alleging that their lack of respect for migrants seeking the American dream poses a significant danger.

Calzado further emphasized the prevalent issue of kidnapping among migrants, stating that criminal organizations and corrupt security agents in Mexico regularly target foreigners, often assuming they possess money. This alarming reality is worsened by the fact that many migrants travel with limited financial resources.

This week, a group of Cubans in Tapachula reported that the National Immigration Institute (INM) barred them from boarding a plane scheduled to transport them from the southern border to the northern one, where they have an appointment with US authorities. Perplexed, they expressed their confusion as to why the INM denied them access while claiming that the CBP ONE program had been canceled. However, these migrants clarify that they continue to receive appointments through the application.

As the plight of Cuban migrants in Mexico persists, calls for increased security and protection for these vulnerable individuals have grown louder. With hopes of a better life propelling them forward, these migrants yearn for a safe and expedited journey towards their American dream.

