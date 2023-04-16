Cuenca thrashed City 4-1

sports basinwho became very strong at home, thrashed 4-1 at Guayaquil City This Saturday at the Azuayo Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium, for the sixth date of stage one of LigaPro-2023.

Vilinton Branda (36′), Miguel Becerra (46′) and Lucas Mancinelli (55′, penalty) and Bruno Duarte (89′) scored for the Morlacos. The scorer Miguel Parrales put the transitory tie (43 ‘).

Morlaco’s power resulted in Branda’s first goal after a counter that she took well ahead of the Buenos Aires defense at 36′.

City reacted immediately and achieved equality with a spectacular free-kick finish by Parrales, who leads the scorers’ table this season with 8 goals.

The visiting team barely resisted for a while, at the dawn of the complement the recently entered Becerra put Cuenca ahead (46 ‘).

rout

Before a new recovery from the locals, Becerra was knocked down in the area and the VAR confirmed a penalty that Mancinelli completed in the third at 55′.

The third goal liquidated City, but fueled the offensive efforts of the local and another replacement was a fair reward, the also Argentine Duarte sealed the win at 89 ‘.

Cuenca reached 9 points and buried the porteños in 4.

For the seventh date, Cuenca will visit Barcelona in Guayaquil while City will receive Delfín, in the same city.