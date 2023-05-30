Cuenca will have improvements in lighting and buried cables





The insecurity generated by poor lighting in sectors of the city, more risk than involves driving on roads with poor lighting, motivated the directors of the Regional Electric Company South Center to expand this service. They will also renew meters and build a new building.

Los first sites in to intervene will be the Historic Center, the Cuenca – Molleturo road and the Cuenca – Azogues fast road. This was detailed by Tito Torres, executive president of the South Center.

In it center of Cuenca the installation of 1 is planned.700 new LED luminaires. “With this, innovation will be gained and the luminosity of the lamps will be increased by 15%,” said the manager. This intervention will cost $1,477,500.

This is intended to contribute to the reduction of crime rates and not favor acts such as robberies. Mariela Martínez, owner of a business in the Historic Center, said that although the lighting is not bad, there are areas that require better lighting due to the presence of strangers.

pathways

Other points that require intervention are the tracks. This time, the 36 kilometers between Migüir and Molleturo, of the Cuenca – Molleturo – El Empalme road, were considered. This intervention will have an investment of $850,216.

Likewise, the Cuenca – Azogues expressway will be lit. In a first stage, the installation of 1,700 luminaires is expected, with an investment of 955,214 dollars. Torres revealed that the desire is to renew the lights this year.

Joaquín Robles, a professional driver for 15 years, pointed out that the section between Migüir and Molleturo is dangerous, especially when there is fog. He hopes that the new implementation is suitable and solves these problems that often cause crashes.

meters

Another of the goals for 2023 is the renewal of 20,000 new meters in the historic center. That process is much longer and will last until the third quarter of 2024, according to Torres’ projections.

“With this we make a technological leap… the reading (of the meter) is improved, citizens are no longer bothered. The measurement is more accurate and it will be known immediately who has lost service and thus be able to solve it ”, he explained.

burial

The underground or concealment of electrical wiring is one of the priorities of the South Center. As of this week, these works are planned with the networks in the sectors of the Santa Inés Clinic, Solano avenue and Loja and Remigio Crespo avenues.

“These areas have been prioritized for safety, electrical safety, and aesthetics,” Torres mentioned.

The executive president pointed out that 20 blocks will be intervened and they foresee an investment of 4,021,000 dollars. “With this, the concept of burial increases, as in the Historic Center… There is a gain in security, comfort, and the sectors for commerce are expanded,” added Torres.

Within the underground plan, he pointed out that high costs limit them from growing quickly. “Between 15 and 16 million dollars costs 1 square kilometer of burial… But you have to make a plan,” he said. (FCS) – (I)

New building of the South Center

With an investment of 14,000,000 dollars, it is expected to award and start the construction of the new technological building in Monay in June. This new infrastructure will be used for the control system of electrical installations of the South Center. This will make it easier to detect failures in customer meters and “come up with automatic solutions.” The expected advantage of the new building is that it contains data, not only from Azuay, but also from the southern region of the country. It will have four floors and is expected to be ready in three years, that is, in 2025. (I)

4

Electrolineras are part of the services with which the South Center promotes the inclusion of electric mobility in the region.

6

Pickup trucks and two electric SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) will be acquired by Centro Sur in the coming months.

3.400

new luminaires will be installed in two parts of the city. It is expected to be achieved by the end of this year.