Home » Dodgers beat Nationals 6-1 with a six-run fifth inning
Entertainment

Dodgers beat Nationals 6-1 with a six-run fifth inning

by admin
Dodgers beat Nationals 6-1 with a six-run fifth inning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JD Martinez hit a three-run homer and Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double in a six-run fifth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Monday.

Booby Miller (2-0) allowed four hits in six innings for his second straight win to start his career with the National League West-leading Dodgers.

Freeman extended his consecutive hitting streak to 18 and continued his strong performances in May. This month he surpassed 40 hits and with his 17 doubles he set a new Dodgers franchise record in one month, surpassing Babe Herman’s mark of 1930.

Miller gave the Dodgers’ overburdened bullpen a much-needed rest with another strong start for a team without three of its best starters due to injuries. The rookie right-hander with a 100-mph fastball struck out four and retired 12 of the last 14 batters after Washington scored his only run in the second.

For the Nationals, Mexican Joey Meneses 4-1 with a run scored. The Venezuelan Keibert Ruíz of 4-0.

For the Dodgers, the Venezuelan David Peralta 4-2. Cuban Miguel Vargas 3-0.

See also  Blade Runner live-action series confirmed in production | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Paolo Portoghesi, the master of choral architecture died

Córdoba: the man shot in the neck in...

The first edition of the Hangzhou Michelin Guide...

In Chianti 1,600 Minis from all over the...

Without resources before a wave of crimes

30 peacekeepers wounded in violent clashes with Kosovar...

Martin Scorsese meets ‘Pope Francis’ and announces new...

Maslatón aimed strongly against Maratea: “I saw him...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

The plight and persistence of the new generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy