Dodgers beat Nationals 6-1 with a six-run fifth inning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JD Martinez hit a three-run homer and Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double in a six-run fifth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Monday.

Booby Miller (2-0) allowed four hits in six innings for his second straight win to start his career with the National League West-leading Dodgers.

Freeman extended his consecutive hitting streak to 18 and continued his strong performances in May. This month he surpassed 40 hits and with his 17 doubles he set a new Dodgers franchise record in one month, surpassing Babe Herman’s mark of 1930.

Miller gave the Dodgers’ overburdened bullpen a much-needed rest with another strong start for a team without three of its best starters due to injuries. The rookie right-hander with a 100-mph fastball struck out four and retired 12 of the last 14 batters after Washington scored his only run in the second.

For the Nationals, Mexican Joey Meneses 4-1 with a run scored. The Venezuelan Keibert Ruíz of 4-0.

For the Dodgers, the Venezuelan David Peralta 4-2. Cuban Miguel Vargas 3-0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

