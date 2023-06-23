Cultural civic parade for the 199 years of provincialization of Chimborazo.

PRESENT

On the morning of this June 23, 2023, the 199 years of provincialization of Chimborazo were commemorated, where the representative flag was highly waved in honor of history, tradition, and culture.

Authorities and delegations of the 10 GADS of the province participated in the civic-cultural parade.

From the Prefecture of Chimborazo this celebration was carried out through a civic-cultural parade, where several institutional delegations from the 10 cantons belonging to the province participated; the concentration began at 09:00 am, whose route was carried out along av. Monsignor Leónidas Proaño and Canónigo Ramos.

A symbolic act that is carried out for the first time in the province, where the different Decentralized Autonomous Governments (GADS) were invited, the main objective of this parade is to contribute to the economic reactivation of the province, according to the statements obtained by the prefect of the province, who also made known the importance of this celebration, “This is a cultural and tourist project that will help the economic reactivation of our city and the province since these scheduled events are aimed at all the other cantons and for the first time this celebration is carried out with a civic parade” said Hermel Tayupanda, prefect, who also mentioned the participation of all the authorities of the 10 cantons, 45 parish councils, Mrs. Governor, Police Mayors, Brigade Mayors, Reina of the province, among others.

The event was attended by several spectators, who enjoyed the emblematic celebration, demonstrating with a smile and applause the acceptance of these events organized by prefecture, “Very happy to be able to observe these activities that represent us and are part of our culture, without There is no doubt that it is a good strategy to reactivate the economy of the canton and the province, because this is liked by tourists, and by us too”, said Jaime Gonzales, a citizen.

According to Tayupanda, around 2,000 events a year should be created, as he stresses that this is where the economy is generated in Riobamba, in the different parishes and cantons, “locals and strangers should be invited to come and enjoy all the activities that each place organizes”, he also mentioned that this parade had the presence of international journalists from Europe and Brazil since it is intended to spread this celebration throughout the world. “We prepare several activities for the journalists, we will take them to Chimborazo, Carihuairazo, Altar and all the planned cultural activities,” Tayupanda concluded.

