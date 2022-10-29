Home News Cuorgnè, a first aid point opens in the hospital
News

THE CASE

The President of the Region Alberto Cirio on Thursday afternoon met the mayors of the Canavese in Cuorgnè. among other things, he made an important announcement: in the Cuorgnè hospital, starting from January 9th, a first aid point will be open, active from 8 to 20. READ THE ARTICLE Video by Barbara Torra

