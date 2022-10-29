For the second time this season, Cortina returns home without points. The team from Ampezzo lasted a while in the presence of the agonistic fury of the Kitzbuhel eagles, which impose themselves 5-3 in comeback.

The good performance of the youngsters and the 3-1 of the first drittel are not enough for an uncapped Hafro, with the passing of time the Austrians rise to the chair and get three important points. The Ampezzo people are thus reached in second place in the standings by Salzburg, the next opponent at the Olimpico. Coach De Bettin also has to deal with many heavy absences at the Kitzbuhel Sportpark, among which those of Cuglietta, Adami and Riccardo Lacedelli in the offensive department stand out.

De Filippo returns but is kept on the bench, with Lancedelli still deployed between the posts. Front line with Larcher and Luca Zanatta in defense and the unprecedented attack trident formed by Barnabò, Saha and De Zanna. Despite the long trip, it is the Ampezzani who approach the match better and find the goal of the advantage with the young players of the fourth line.

To sign the 1-0 is Giacomo Lacedelli. A joy that does not last long given the equalizer after 2 ‘by Jevdokimovs. The race is open and emotions are not lacking in the first period. The Cortina throws a first powerplay to the wind but then with the extra man, in the middle of the fraction, he moves forward with Traversa, fresh from the call-up for the Italian national team. A turn of the clock later the squirrels drop the trio with another young man, the defender Colli, good at taking advantage of the assist of his teammate Di Tomaso. In the central period, however, the hosts return to get under. Lahnaviik first, then Schroder, are very cynical and put the contest on a level playing field.

At the second interval we go to rest at 3-3. A hard blow to digest for the Biancocelesti who at the beginning of the third straight leave room for the Austrian offensive maneuver. Kitzbuhel completes the comeback with Hochfilzer in the 45th minute, the penalty inflicted a few minutes later in Faloppa means that the yellow-blue special team can go wild, bringing Lahnaviik to inflate the net for the second time and for the final 5-3.

To stay with the best in the league, Cortina is now called to react immediately, starting with the delicate challenge that will take place on Tuesday at 5.30 pm at the Olimpico against Salzburg, paired in the standings at 27 points.

KITZBUHEL – HAFRO CURTAIN 5-3

KITZBUHEL: Mocher (Moser); Ebner, Kreuter, Kuronen, Wetzl, Hintermann, Urbanek; Szabad, Hook, Hochfilzer, Jevdokimovs, Niemela, Lahnaviik, Maurer, Friedrich Schroder, Wilhelm Schroder, Prodinger, Geifes, Ortner. Alles. Marco Pewal.

HAFRO CURTAIN: Lancedelli (De Filippo); Larcher, Luca Zanatta, Colli, Di Tomaso, Seed, Michael Zanatta, Francesco Lacedelli; Barnabò, Saha, De Zanna, Toffoli, Adami, Pompanin, Alverà, Traversa, Faloppa, Giacomo Lacedelli, Zardini Lacedelli, Podolsky. Herdsman Giorgio De Bettin.

Referees: Kummer, Meixner (Kanyo, Usurer).

Partial: 1-3, 2-0, 2-0.

Rarely: 2.10 Giacomo Lacedelli (0-1), 4.01 Jevdokimovs (1-1), 12.02 Traversa (1-2), 13.43 Colli (1-3), 31.19 Lahnavik (2-3), 37.13 Schroder (3-3), 45.24 Hochfilzer (4-3), 46.35 Lahnavik (5-3).

Note: about 640 spectators. Penalty 8′-4 ‘. Shots on target 22-2