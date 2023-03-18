Data situation – where does the data come from and how up-to-date is it?

Since March 1, 2023 there has been no Corona Protection Ordinance in North Rhine-Westphalia. On this page we give an overview of the following figures from North Rhine-Westphalia on the corona virus, which can give an impression of the ongoing infection process.

The dynamics of the infection process can be seen in the seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of people per 100,000 inhabitants who were newly infected within seven days. It shows the development of the past 90 days in NRW, the current status and the development of the last seven days in the districts and urban districts. However, the numbers only represent part of the actual infections, as only part of them are reported to the health authorities.