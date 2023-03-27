Active for years in the world of compounding of soft materials, ALLRUNA ALLRUNA covers most market segments with tailor-made solutions, adapted to the design and process requests of its customers. After having been present on the market for 20 years with focus on the DACH area, ALLOD strengthens its presence in the EMEA area – in the next few days it will be possible to meet ALLOD at the MECSPE fair (Hall 36, Stand B06H).

The increase in the complexity of the products has led over the years to a very large and varied product portfolio, containing for example grades such as the ALLRUNA Series C, used to produce the soft part of the wheels intended for the cars of a famous German toy manufacturer. The grades of the ALLRUNA Serie C range, with hardnesses between 40 and 80 ShA and modified by overmoulding on polyamide, allow the production of three-component wheels (POM+PA+TPE) and comply with the regulations concerning food contact and the world of toys .

“At the moment the market requires, in addition to more traditional and established products on the market, such as soft materials for overmolding of technopolymers, innovative solutions in the e-mobility field, both in terms of heat-managment systems and for flame-retardant applications. In both cases we have been able to develop, in co-development with several of our customers and the reference OEMs, innovative technical solutions that were introduced on the market last year. Our know-how, together with our flexibility, allows us to develop compounds with high added value in a short time, reducing the time-to-market of finished products. Naturally, our product portfolio also includes soft solutions for classic TPE applications, such as gaskets, cable glands, various overmouldings, etc.” comments Roberto Molteni, application development for Italy.

ALLOD Werkstoff is a manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers founded in 2001 in Burgbernheim in Germany and which over the years has become an international reality, with production plants in Germany and Taiwan, its own logistics hubs in China and Mexico and present worldwide with a commercial and own technique. Both production sites are ISO 9001 certified and the German site is ISO 50001 and ISO 14001 certified.