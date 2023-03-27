The Czech national team qualified for the under-19 World Cup thanks to sixth place at last year’s European Under-18 Championship. Five promotion spots were up for grabs in Greece, with Spain, as hosts of the World Cup with an automatic start, finishing second after losing to Lithuania in the final.

“For me, there is satisfaction, the group is very varied. Three different styles of basketball from three different continents. Exactly the confrontation and experience that I wanted for the players and they will not experience at the annual European Championship. From the point of view of the chances of a good result, the group seems playable, ” the union website quoted coach Viktor Pruša.

At the world championship, the basic group will once again play for a place in the round of 16, in which the teams from groups A and B, respectively C and D, will compete. The first opponent of the Czech team in the playoffs will come from group C, in which they will play Japan, Brazil, Lithuania and Italy.