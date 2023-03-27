Extraordinary success for Lucca Collecting,

the festival dedicated to comics and vintage-pop cultures

which kicked off the Lucca Crea Week.

The appointment is now with VerdeMura (31 March, 1-2 April)

Lucca Collezionando, the two-day event dedicated to comics, collectible toys and all forms of “analogue” and vintage entertainment in their slower forms, has ended. A unique event, born for those who want to live their passions savoring every moment. Families, enthusiasts of all ages, young readers and gamers, collectors looking for rare pieces, connoisseurs of original tables, enlivened the spaces of the Polo Fiere creating a varied and joyful community. A “slow” dimension of fun, with spaces and times designed to be able to fully enjoy every moment, from appointments with the authors – even informal ones, between chats, curiosities and convivial moments – to the individual exhibition and relaxation areas. And also a place where it is possible to see how the collections create an ideal link between the past and the future, uniting different generations, where the real glue is not the economic value of the pieces but the sharing of emotions given by the discovery of a rare or a long sought and coveted.

A formula particularly appreciated by the guests present, who were more than 60 this year.

«Lucca Collezionando is a wonderful event where true comic book enthusiasts leaf through the books and smell the paper. A wonderful experience: it was like coming home» says Claudio Villa, one of the guests of honor and protagonist – together with Alfonso Font – of the exhibition dedicated to Tex’s 75 years. And Font himself adds «I had a great time, un

positive experience at best, for me and also for my wife. I was surprised by the number of people present, all of whom showed me their great affection. A real reward for the soul.’ Elena Mirulla also follows the same line «Lucca Collezionando was a magnificent discovery: a well-curated fair, suitable for all ages, with lots of interesting ideas related to the nerd and pop world. Here you create a nice atmosphere even with your readers, with whom you can chat while you create some drawings for them». Positive notes also from Alfredo Castelli, creator of the character of Martin Mystère who in 2022 reached the 40th anniversary of his first release on newsstands. «I am very satisfied because Lucca Collezionando deals with comics in cultural terms, as I have appreciated in chats and meetings. I notice that visitors have increased compared to previous years, and it’s a very good thing because I see a greater interest also from young people. I imagine it could herald a renaissance, a revival of a certain type of demonstration”.

Among the novelties of this edition that have received particular appreciation from the public, the Sali e Gioca space in which to try out board games, miniatures and many other passions together with friends and visitors. And yet the Lounge Area, where you can experience the thrill of the 80s and 90s arcade by testing your skills with the most famous cabinets and arcades, while enjoying local products. And again the Used Game Bazaar and Comics per kilo to give new life to used comics and games, sharing them with their own communities.

The event ideally kicked off the road to Lucca Comics & Games, the journey that from today will guide us towards the next edition, from 1-5 November 2023.