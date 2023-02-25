Protection from cyber threats (common and advanced) and access control tonetwork infrastructure by authorized users and devices. These are the “target” areas of the new contract activated by Consip for a value of 255 million which provides for the supplying PAs with solutions capable of ensuring the security of ICT infrastructures.

What does the new contract provide?

The initiative – “Security on premises – perimeter security, endpoint protection and anti-apt” – is divided into three lots dedicated respectively to central PAs, to the local PAs of Northern Italy and to those of Central-Southern Italy – and provides products (Next Generation Firewall, Network Access Control, Endpoint Protection Platform /Endpoint Detection & Response, Server Protection Platform, Anti-Advanced Persistent Threat Protection) and related services (installation and configuration, training and support, maintenance, contact center and help desk, client hardening, specialist support).

A simple practical guide to learn how to use a Virtual Private Network Software Defined Networking

The contractual instrument adopted

The contractual instrument available to the PA is a “Multi-brand framework agreement“, in which for each type there are from 2 to 4 products from different manufacturers that the administration can select during the purchase completion phase, and provides for the assignment of supplies and services via direct order.

The initiative – envisaged in the ICT strategic tender plan that Consip carries out in implementation of the “Three-year plan for information technology in the PA” – it also implements the provisions of Legislative Decree 77/2021 (converted into law 108/2021) and therefore allows the administrations to purchase the cybersecurity products and services they need for the implementation of projects financed with Pnrr funds.

The package of Consip initiatives

With the activation of this tool, Consip’s offer of cybersecurity tools is completed, which already sees two types of initiatives available for purchases by the PA.

The first concerns the “Security on premises – management tools, email, web and data protection” – for the supply to PA offices of products for the management of security events and accesses, and the protection of email, web and data channels.

The second concerns the “Remote Security” for the “remote” supply of services for the protection of the security of infrastructures and information of the PA, for measuring the state of health of the security of information systems and for the identification of security “needs”.

The package of initiatives covers all the needs of the PA in terms of cybersecurity services and responds to the PA’s need for counter cyber threatsensuring the availability, integrity and confidentiality of information from public information systems.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED