(ANSA) – FLORENCE, FEBRUARY 24 – “I would like to thank Italy for the important support of my country: thanks to all of you, we know that you are close to us”. This was stated by Andriy Shevchenko, former Ukrainian footballer of AC Milan and 2004 Ballon d’Or, who received today in Florence the ‘The Key to Europe’ award, organized by Nuova Europa, by virtue of his commitment to peace, one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.



“The numbers were frightening – he recalled -, I think that around seven million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Europe and all European countries have welcomed them, they have opened their doors, they have created a possibility for the Ukrainian people to live this year with at least one little bit of serenity. Here we are talking about families, because those who left the country were the families, mothers and children, while the men had all remained to defend our country”.



At this moment, Shevchenko added, “I think that in light of the fact that our president Zelensky asked above all for major military support, the heads of governments know what is best for Ukraine at the moment. I focus on different projects , sports projects, humanitarian projects. This is my line, and in this thing I think I’m more useful for my country. I’m here to talk about these projects and give another message to the whole world to support my country” . (HANDLE).

