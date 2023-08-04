Cybersecurity, Police-Its Umbria Academy agreement: start the new courses

Training professionals in the field of cyber security: this is the objective of the new post-diploma specialist course implemented thanks to the collaboration between State Police (Cyber ​​Security Operations Center – Police post and Communications Umbria) and Its Umbria Academythe free two-year Higher Technological Education academy aimed at young graduates.

The training course, which will see the start of its second edition in October of this yearis divided into a theoretical phase in the classroom and a practical operational training.

A response to the needs of businesses and public administrations

The path, which is added to those already issued by Umbria Academywas created to meet the needs of businesses and public administration to train senior technicians for the digital transition which requires the adoption of important measures to strengthen cyber defenses. The collaboration agreement falls within the sphere of virtuous cooperation between public and private subjects for the realization of training and information projects aimed at promoting the diffusion of the culture of computer legality. Initiatives are emerging from this synergy that allow the strengthening and development of ITS training courses dedicated to cybersecurity and which are a prelude to further innovative developments.

Want to get constructive feedback from your customers? Learn how to conduct effective investigations

Cybersecurity: national and local priority

“In recent years – he explains Michele Fioroni, Regional Councilor for Economic Development – we were able to observe how the pandemic and the extensive use of digital technologies, together with the ongoing war events and hacker attacks on national systems, have brought to the fore the need to address cyber risk. This challenge has become a national and local security priority. The main stakeholders demonstrate an awareness, but we recognize that they are not yet sufficient, as Europe also reminds us. Awareness awareness is not sufficient because to achieve a coherent and synchronized digitization, interventions are needed on different levels, from public administration to businesses, from citizenship education to higher education. The goal of promoting the continuous development of the digital society and guaranteeing a digital balance, both geographical and gender, in accessing the world of work and in career development, has its roots in training. The offer of Its Umbria Academy – he added – once again proves to be invaluable since it perfectly integrates and completes the training offer of specialized professionals, in absolute harmony and coherence, among other things, with the strategic program for the digital decade 2030 of the European Union, the which aims to train highly qualified professionals in the digital sector, with the hope that there will be at least 20 million ICT specialists employed in the Union. With this agreement with the State Police, Its Umbria reconfirms its farsightedness and ability to recover the gap accumulated compared to other European countries, on the subject of new skills, in which Italy has remained behind compared to the other EU countries”.

Towards excellent employment prospects

“I want to congratulate Its Umbria Academy – he said Donatella Tesei, President of the Umbria Region – for the extraordinary work they do. Today’s signing is in line with Its mission and has the dual function of activating, on the one hand, a further course which, as happens with the others, will give excellent employment prospects to our young people, and on the other to respond to what is a necessity of contemporary society, namely that of preparing professionals capable of strengthening cyber security, a fundamental issue for all of us, both as institutions and as citizens”.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

