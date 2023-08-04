Home » Cycling World Cup in Glasgow: German women’s trio racing to gold and world record
Cycling World Cup in Glasgow: German women’s trio racing to gold and world record

Status: 08/04/2023 11:49 a.m

Strong start for the German team at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow: after Franziska Brausse had silver in the individual event, the German team won gold in the team sprint with an outstanding performance.

Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich improved from round to round on Thursday (August 3rd, 2023) and finally defeated the also favored Great Britain in the final in a new world record time of 45.848 seconds.

For the successful German trio was the fourth World Cup victory in a row. “It’s so cool to do it for the fourth time in a row. And then with a world record, sometimes I can’t really believe it,” Hinze told ZDF and Friedrich added: “It’s amazing what we put on the track. Such a one Improvement is amazing. We can be super proud of ourselves.”

England, who also beat the old world record with 45.923 seconds, had to settle for second place. Bronze went to China in the small final, defeating the Netherlands.

Brausse only has to admit defeat to Dygert

Brausse had previously won silver in the final of the 3,000m individual pursuit in 3:28.803 minutes, but missed out on successfully defending his title. The gap to world record holder and winner Chloe Dygert from the USA (3:17.542) was more than ten seconds.

Brausse had already been more than two seconds behind Dygert in qualifying in the morning. Brausse didn’t stand a chance in the final, and the exceptional driver Dygert even overtook her. However, Dygert missed the world record by one second.

