Cybersecurity, Tinexta si allea con Google Cloud

Tinexta Cyber today announced a partnership with Google Cloud which will allow the cyber business unit to Tinexta Group to make more effective defense systems available on the market to deal with threats.

The goals of the partnership

The agreement, reads a note, will in fact allow the entities headed by the cybersecurity company of the Tinexta group, i.e. Corvallis, Swascan and Yoroito offer its customers the cloud-native solution breaking latest news Siem (Security Information and Event Management) di Google Cloud.

Corvallis in particular, within the partnership it will have a leading role in the integration and development of the offer. The partnership will therefore allow Tinexta Cyber ​​companies to increasingly consolidate the reference position for cybersecurity in Italyand in perspective of also bring your own solutions to the Google Cloud Marketplacewhich thanks to the collaboration will be able to make use of the cyber skills and knowledge of the Italian market of the Tinexta Cyber ​​companies.

The partnership will also help to enhance the threat intelligence skills of the companies of the Tinexta Cyber ​​group, through the power of storage and search and the correlation of historicized events in breaking latest news Siem. Integration allows you to develop new services Xdr (Extended Detection & Response) with extremely powerful event analysis capabilities, both in terms of speed and depth. In line with the Tinexta Cyber ​​philosophy, the goal is to have services that can be easily integrated with customer systems to facilitate the adoption of advanced cybersecurity services not only by large organizations but also by smaller ones.

La strategia at Tinexta Cyber

“The new partnership that Tinexta Cyber ​​has signed with breaking latest news of Google Cloud will be an important boost not only for the growth of the group’s companies but also a step forward towards the development of a large Italian cybersecurity hub capable of providing users with solutions at 360 degrees for everyone’s needs”, he comments the CEO of Tinexta Cyber ​​Marco Comastri. “This agreement opens up new service potential for customers and could push us to grow beyond the average Cagr of the sector that in Italy for 2023 Idc he identified in about 11%. A real boost to organic growth that we hope can go hand in hand with growth through acquisitions through an acquisition program on which we are working very carefully. All this with the medium-term goal of consolidating ourselves as an Italian Cybersecurity hub able to offer our users high-profile solutions for all needs”.

Tinexta Cyber, on the strength of an aggregate turnover (the sum of those of Corvallis, Swascan and Yoroi) which is around around 100 million eurosis already one of the main operators in a sector which, according to analysts’ estimates, will be worth just under 2.5 billion euros at the end of 2023.

“Our main shareholder is de facto Tecnoholding in turn owned by a large group of Italian Chambers of Commerce”, recalls Comastri. “And we never forget that our main target are also SMEs, those small and medium-sized enterprises that form the real backbone of the economy of this country. In fact”, adds Comastri, “cyber security is a strategic enabler of digital development and services. In this sense, it becomes strategic to be able to provide local businesses with tools capable of exploiting digital opportunities, in terms Cloud, IoT, automation and so on without having to suffer the risks of cyber attacks which are becoming increasingly frequent and aggressive”.

