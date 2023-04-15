Home News Cycle ride, rumbatherapy and more activities this Saturday in Montalvo – Diario La Hora
Sport. Attendees can be part of all activities for free.

This Saturday, April 15, the recreational festival and cultural called Tungurahua without Barriers in the parish Montalvo of Hint.

Attendees will be able to participate in the rumbatherapy and cycle ridein addition there will be a traveling librarymedical care and a business fair.

The activities will start at 07:00 for free, the programming is expected to end at 14:30.

The festival is supported by the Tungurahua Provincial Government and the Montalvo Parish Governmentthe objective is to create spaces for family recreation, as well as for sports practice.

Do physical activity regularly is one of the most important things you can do for your health.

Everyone can benefit from exercising, no matter your age, abilities, ethnicity, or body shape and size.

If you’re not sure how to start or increase your level of physical activity Because you’re afraid of hurting yourself, there’s good news: Moderate aerobic activity, like brisk walking, is generally safe for most people. (RMC)

