The SENA Public Employment Agency will offer this Friday, April 14, a space for this population to access education, employment and entrepreneurship services.

As part of the actions carried out in connection with the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims of the Armed Conflict, which was commemorated on April 9, SENA announces 3,000 vacancies for which these people can apply in person at the national attention day that will be carried out in all the departments of the country.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., service points will be available in Bogotá and the different regions of Colombia. Interested victims can obtain more information about the places they can go to at this link.

“We invite all victims to participate. In addition to the vacancies, we will have occupational orientation sessions, entrepreneurship consultancy and labor intermediation services”, says Luz Dana Leal Ruiz, director of Employment and Labor of SENA.

For this event, more than 100 companies offer exclusive vacancies for the victim population in positions such as business advisors, salespeople, security guards, accounting assistants, nurses, kitchen assistants, health professionals, and warehouse assistants, among others.

Among the regions with the most available vacancies are Bogotá with more than 600 offers, followed by Antioquia (500), Atlántico (240), Cundinamarca (200) and Valle del Cauca (100).

Figures from the Entity indicate that in the last year more than a million victims were trained with SENA and that the Emprender Fund delivered more than 18,000 million pesos for the creation of 232 projects led by people from this population, which currently generate more of 1,000 jobs.

In the same period, 28,107 labor competency certifications were registered for the victim population, and the SENA Public Employment Agency reported a total of 326,404 job orientations and 63,058 placements.

