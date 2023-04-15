Lazio overwhelms (0-3) Spezia consolidates second place and sees the Champions League ever closer. Heavy stop instead for Semplici’s team which now risks being sucked into the fight not to relegate especially after the success of the Cremonese against Empoli.

Spice – Empoli

After two rounds of the clock Bourabia hits the crossbar straight. After ten minutes Nzola nearly took the lead by heading the ball into the back. The Biancocelesti are amazed by the start of the hosts and they shake only after half an hour when an episode changes the race. Ampadu’s foul on Felipe Anderson in the area is a penalty for Irrati from Pistoia and after the check, the Var also confirms it. From the spot in the 36th minute Immobile goes and sends to the net the Lazio 0-1 with decision and returns to the goal he has been missing since 19 February.

The Ligurians, punished beyond their demerits, feel the blow but do not let themselves be discouraged despite the triple chance of Immobile, Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the first half. Spezia doesn’t give up even when, at the beginning of the second half, they double up. In the 52nd minute Lazio invents a masterful action, all from before: the triangle between Luis Alberto, Immobile and Felipe Anderson ends with the 0-2 signed by the Brazilian. However, Semplici’s men didn’t give up and looked for an episode in their favour: Provedel saved the goal from Ekdal’s shot. Sarri’s team manages the result and in the final, also thanks to the expulsion of Ampadu for a second yellow card, also finds the 3-0 thanks to Marcos Antonio’s goal which certifies the second place at 61 points. Ligurians fourth from last at 26 points.

Cremona – Empoli

Ballardini’s team deserved the three points by playing with great intensity and above all by managing to make the most of the goal scored by Dessers under measure. Empoli tried, above all trying to build intensity in the Cremonese half, without however ever making themselves truly dangerous. Some fray but Carnesecchi didn’t have to make important saves. On the contrary, Cremonese tried to sting on the counterattack going close to scoring at least on two occasions in the second half with Serniola and Tsadjout. The only real danger for the Grigiorossi was the outside post hit by Walukiewicz in the final with a touch of the heel on the development of a corner.

The two teams faced each other from the very first minute with a 4-3-1-2 formation. The turning point of the match came at the start with a perfect suggestion by Sernicola for Dessers in the center of the area. Stop and crushed left foot to pass Perisan. The advantage immediately complicates the plans of Empoli forced to say too much looking for a draw. A push materialized with great ball possession (in the end it will be 68% at 32) but without ever giving the paw. Bandinelli tries from the outside but without engaging Carnesecchi too much.

In the second half Zanetti also played the Cambiaghi-Destro card but it was Cremonese who came close to scoring first with Sernicola with a right diagonal shot just off and shortly after with Tsadjout where it was Persian who made the difference with a great save. The Tuscans push desperately, conceding a counterattack to the Cremonese. The best chance for Zanetti’s team comes in the final with a Walukiewicz back-heel which hits the outside post. The seven minutes of added time do not change the result of the match.