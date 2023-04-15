He used to try to find free parking spaces for drivers with an app, but today he has ended up somewhere completely different. Christian Adelsberger used to do Parkbob, but the startup is now called Ubiq and revolves around shared mobility. As a software platform for other mobility-as-a-service providers, Ubiq wants to help them achieve the profitability that is now necessary. How it works and where the journey is going, talk about it Christian Adelsberger, CEO and founder of Ubiq.ai, in today’s podcast. The topics:

The Pivot from Parkbob to Ubiq

Software and algorithms for shared mobility

The e-scooter ban in Paris and the impact on the mobility industry

A new wave of shared mobility services

The pursuit of profitability

Ubiq’s expansion plans

The financing round of 4.35 million euros

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.