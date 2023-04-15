Home Technology The next wave of shared mobility
He used to try to find free parking spaces for drivers with an app, but today he has ended up somewhere completely different. Christian Adelsberger used to do Parkbob, but the startup is now called Ubiq and revolves around shared mobility. As a software platform for other mobility-as-a-service providers, Ubiq wants to help them achieve the profitability that is now necessary. How it works and where the journey is going, talk about it Christian Adelsberger, CEO and founder of Ubiq.ai, in today’s podcast. The topics:

  • The Pivot from Parkbob to Ubiq
  • Software and algorithms for shared mobility
  • The e-scooter ban in Paris and the impact on the mobility industry
  • A new wave of shared mobility services
  • The pursuit of profitability
  • Ubiq’s expansion plans
  • The financing round of 4.35 million euros

