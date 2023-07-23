Cycling: Bonaccini; ready to welcome the Tour de France – News

While the 2023 edition of the race is being archived in Paris, “we are ready to welcome the Tour de France, an extraordinary opportunity for Italy and our sport thanks to the great ability to work together as a team demonstrated by national institutions and territories. It will be a challenge for us and for the whole country, but we can count on an organizational capacity and a welcome that has proven itself in recent years. I thank the Italian Embassy for this meeting, the first moment of a collaboration that will be fruitful”. Thus, in a note, the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini in view of the start of the 2024 edition of the French race which will take place in Florence and Emilia-Romagna next year.





Yesterday, the Italian Embassy in Paris, at the invitation of Ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro, hosted a meeting with a delegation from the territories involved in the next ‘Grande Boucle’ which was attended, among others, by the head of the political secretariat of the Presidency of the Government of Emilia-Romagna, Giammaria Manghi, the mayors of Florence Dario Nardella, and of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, and Davide Cassani, president of Apt Emilia-Romagna.





Memorable pages in the history of cycling are linked to the Tour de France, as to the Giro d’Italia – underlines the ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro in the note -. Hosting the “Grande Boucle” in our country for the first time, with three stages of the 2024 edition, including the start, represents an extraordinary opportunity to promote the territories, Italian excellence, Made in Italy and international projection of our country. Thanks to the organizers of the Tour de France, the Presidents of the Regions and the Si Let us get involved in this beautiful initiative, which brings Italy and France even closer together”.





The first stage of the 2024 Tour will start from Florence on June 29 and end in Rimini. Followed by the stages Cesenatico-Bologna, on June 30th and Piacenza-Turin, on July 1st.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

