Verstappen’s Hungarian Cup broken after champagne celebrations

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris does not see himself to blame for the damage to Max Verstappen’s Hungary winner’s trophy. The Briton banged his champagne bottle on the podium so hard after Sunday’s race that the trophy fell off the top step onto the ground. “Max put him too close to the edge. And then he fell down. It’s not my problem, it’s his,” the McLaren driver later commented on the scene with a mischievous smile.

A larger hole was visible in the porcelain work of art after the mishap. “Sorry Max,” tweeted the McLaren team. In allusion to the record of twelve wins for the Red Bull team in a row, Verstappen’s racing team composed an image of the broken trophy: “Record broken, trophy broken”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

