by admin
Cypher investigation, Chairman PTI summoned on July 25

Web Desk: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an investigation into the Cipher matter and according to the notice issued in this regard, Chairman PTI was summoned to the FIA ​​headquarters on July 25 to investigate the Cipher. And they have been instructed to bring documents related to the cipher along with them. In the notice issued by the FIA, it is said that in case of non-appearance, action will be taken as per law.

