Is ‘Iván Márquez’ alive?: This is the new hypothesis

‘Iván Márquez’, he is still alive, was what the weekly newspaper Voz maintained in the last hours. Apparently, the head of Segunda Marquetalia receives treatment after the attack he suffered in June of last year.

“From a reliable source, we can confirm that Luciano Marín, known as ‘Iván Márquez’, is alive and in the process of recovery,” the newspaper said.

And it is that weeks ago this version was a paradox, since the journalist Yamid Amat in the CM& news, assured that the guerrilla had died from an armed attack, while he remained in a camp located in a rural area of ​​Venezuela, suffering multiple injuries. A splinter lodged in his head was what, according to some intelligence reports, complicated his health, for which he would have been transferred to a medical center in Caracas to be treated.

After learning about the attack, various political sectors of the country spoke of the death of ‘Márquez’, in the midst of an alleged confrontation with criminal organizations with which they disputed control over the drug trafficking business in border territories between Colombia and Venezuela.

“On June 30, 2022, Commander ‘Iván Márquez’ was the victim of a criminal attack directed from the Army barracks and the Police commandos. Fortunately, he was unharmed, he only suffered minor injuries and is enjoying good health, ”said members of the group of dissidents, hours after the news was released.

Command Line of the ‘Second Marquetalia’

Four of the leaders and founders of the Second Marquetalia have already been killed: Henry Castellanos Garzón, alias “Romaña”: Leader of the FARC Front 53 in Meta and one of the key members of the Eastern Bloc, “El Paisa”: Leader of the then Teófilo Forero Mobile Column that operated in Caquetá, one of the most important and active military units of the FARC, important violent acts are attributed to him, ‘Santrich’, right-hand man of ‘Iván Márquez and one of the leaders of the movement.

Two commanders would remain in command of the FARC Dissidents: José Vicente Lesmes, alias “Walter Mendoza”: Considered the military chief of the Western Bloc of the FARC, he was also in charge of the Libardo Toro Mobile Column in Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca). He is credited with the creation of the Mobile Columns and José Manuel Sierre, alias “El Zarco Aldinever”: He was a member of the 51st, 52nd and 26th Fronts in the departments of Meta, Cundinamarca and Boyacá, and was one of the top commanders of the Eastern Bloc of the FARC. El Zarco was part of the Central General Staff of the FARC as a representative of the Eastern Bloc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

