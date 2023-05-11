Cyril Ramaphosa calls for an end to the conflict in eastern DRC

“/>

The conflict in eastern DRC must end and South Africa stands ready to contribute to efforts to bring peace to the region, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said. He thus spoke Monday, May 8 in Namibia, at the end of the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Troika and the troop-contributing countries of the MONUSCO Intervention Brigade.

The South African head of state notes with concern the deterioration of the security situation in eastern DRC:

“We condemn the activities of illegal armed groups and call on them and their sponsors to cease their activities immediately. The war has gone on for too long and we firmly believe that the people of the DRC deserve peace and development”.

Speaking to the South African newspaper SAnews, Cyril Ramaphosa, announces that “ South Africa is ready to contribute to the development of effective regional instruments, which could help stabilize the current security situation prevailing in eastern DRC ».

He also says he supports “the need for long-term planning anchored in the SADC peace and security architecture”.

According to the South African presidency, the conflict in eastern DRC is the subject of a “ particular attention not only at the SADC summit, but also from the African Union (AU) and other regional bodies.

South Africa is one of the troop contributing countries of MONUSCO’s Force Intervention Brigade, which defeated the M23 between 2012 and 2013.