D1 (F)/ Late match: Amis du monde confirms its supremacy over Tempête fc

It was a two-goal-to-zero victory for Amis du monde which sanctioned the late meeting of the 11th day of Pool A of the women’s championship which pitted the Adidogomé club and Tempête FC against each other.

After his victory of three goals to zero in the first leg, Amis faced Tempête FC this Wednesday for the return leg synonymous with the 11th day. A meeting which saw the protégés of Colonel Nabiyou Hayintede win again with a score of 2 goals to 0.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Very quickly Amis du monde made its mark in the match by scoring a goal in the 5th minute through Chantal Mama. Despite Tempête’s efforts to come back to the score, it was Amis du monde who added to the score in the 40th thanks to a goal from Yaya Tekiyatou. This victory allows Amis du monde to maintain its lead over its direct pursuers.

Ranking

1 -Friends of the world 23pts pts+21

2- Athlete 18 pts+2

3-Ahé 17 pts+8

4-Us Amou 17 pts+4

5- Believer 10 pts-2

6-Storm 10 pts-4

7- Winner Girls 2 pts-29

Chicken B

1- Asko F 17 pts+12

2-Gazelle 15 pts+7

3-New Star 10 pts+0

4-Djabir 7 pts-2

5-Pilot 7 pts-7

6- Star F 6 pts -10

I like this :

I like loading…

Similar articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

